NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME

NVIDIA announced yesterday they would be releasing DLSS Linux support tomorrow and indeed they have delivered on that first milestone of Deep Learning Super Sampling support for Linux gamers. NVIDIA has published their first 470 driver series beta in the form of the NVIDIA 470.42.01 build.
NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) has been popular among Windows gamers as a temporal image upscaling technique leveraging AI and accelerated using the tensor cores with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. Today's driver support allows Windows games with DLSS that supports the Vulkan API to make use of the upscaling feature. It won't be until the autumn where the NVIDIA driver and DXVK/VKD3D-Proton support is in place for Direct3D DLSS usage on Linux over Vulkan.
Among the Windows games that should be working on Linux today with NVIDIA DLSS under Steam Play include DOOM Eternal, No Man's Sky, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and others. DLSS should be automatically supported on Linux when using the latest Steam Play with today's published drivers.
NVIDIA Linux users have been eagerly awaiting the NVIDIA 470 driver series for Wayland support improvements. This work includes OpenGL and Vulkan API acceleration within XWayland. In addition, there are a number of PRIME display/offload improvements as well as many more Vulkan driver extensions now working with the NVIDIA 470 driver.
The NVIDIA 470 driver series is also the last to support Kepler GPUs.
The lengthy list of NVIDIA 470.42.01 Linux beta driver changes along with download links can be found at NVIDIA.com.
NVIDIA 470 series Linux driver benchmarks coming up shortly on Linux.
4 Comments