NVIDIA's Guide For Getting Started With RTX Ray-Tracing In Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 October 2018 at 03:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Last month's Vulkan 1.1.85 release brought NVIDIA's experimental ray-tracing extension (VK_NVX_raytracing) while for those curious how this fits into the Vulkan workflow, NVIDIA today published a guide for getting started with ray-time ray-tracing in the Vulkan space.

The guide by NVIDIA's Nuno Subtil covers the basics of Vulkan ray-tracing and the company's VK_NVX_raytracing extension paired with their latest RTX 2080 "Turing" GPUs. Covered are the pipelines, structures, shaders, and other basics for developers to better grasp the ray-tracing concept in the Vulkan space.

Interested Vulkan developers can find this ray-tracing guide on devblogs.nvidia.com.
