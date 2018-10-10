NVIDIA's Guide For Getting Started With RTX Ray-Tracing In Vulkan

Last month's Vulkan 1.1.85 release brought NVIDIA's experimental ray-tracing extension (VK_NVX_raytracing) while for those curious how this fits into the Vulkan workflow, NVIDIA today published a guide for getting started with ray-time ray-tracing in the Vulkan space.
The guide by NVIDIA's Nuno Subtil covers the basics of Vulkan ray-tracing and the company's VK_NVX_raytracing extension paired with their latest RTX 2080 "Turing" GPUs. Covered are the pipelines, structures, shaders, and other basics for developers to better grasp the ray-tracing concept in the Vulkan space.
Interested Vulkan developers can find this ray-tracing guide on devblogs.nvidia.com.
