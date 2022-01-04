NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3090 Ti

As expected, NVIDIA has used its CES 2022 address to announce the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti albeit in brief form. The GeForce RTX 3050 was also announced.The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 was announced as a successor to the GTX 1050. The RTX 3050 should be good enough for 60 FPS, 1080p gaming at $249 USD. The card will launch later this month (27 January) and is powerful enough for basic RTX gaming. The RTX 3050 has 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. The RTX 3050 is rated for 9 shader TFLOPS, 18 RT TFLOPS, and 73 Tensor TFLOPS.The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was also announced albeit very briefly with more details coming later this month.The RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs were also announced and will begin shipping in February.