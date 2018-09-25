NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Shipping In Three Weeks, $499+

NVIDIA announced today that the release date for the GeForce RTX 2070, the much cheaper but still quite capable Turing graphics card, with pricing to start at $499 USD.
The GeForce RTX 2070 that we've known about since August will begin shipping on 17 October. The pricing is still coming in at $499 USD and up or $599 USD for the RTX 2070 Founder's Edition card.
NVIDIA confirmed the RTX 2070 ship date today on Twitter.
The GeForce RTX 2070 features 2304 CUDA cores, 1620MHz boost clock (or 1710MHz for the Founder's Edition), 1410MHz base clock, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory with 448 GB/s bandwidth, is capable of 42T RTX OPS, and 6 Giga Rays/s. More details on the RTX 2070 can be found via NVIDIA.com.
NVIDIA hasn't yet said whether they will be sending out an RTX 2070 review sample for Linux benchmarking at Phoronix, otherwise I'll end up buying one of these cards for Linux testing given they'll be of much more interest to Linux gamers than the much pricier RTX 2080 series. If you missed it from last week are the start of many RTX 2080 Ti Linux benchmarks.
