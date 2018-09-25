NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Shipping In Three Weeks, $499+
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 25 September 2018 at 01:59 PM EDT. 6 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA announced today that the release date for the GeForce RTX 2070, the much cheaper but still quite capable Turing graphics card, with pricing to start at $499 USD.

The GeForce RTX 2070 that we've known about since August will begin shipping on 17 October. The pricing is still coming in at $499 USD and up or $599 USD for the RTX 2070 Founder's Edition card.

NVIDIA confirmed the RTX 2070 ship date today on Twitter.


The GeForce RTX 2070 features 2304 CUDA cores, 1620MHz boost clock (or 1710MHz for the Founder's Edition), 1410MHz base clock, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory with 448 GB/s bandwidth, is capable of 42T RTX OPS, and 6 Giga Rays/s. More details on the RTX 2070 can be found via NVIDIA.com.

NVIDIA hasn't yet said whether they will be sending out an RTX 2070 review sample for Linux benchmarking at Phoronix, otherwise I'll end up buying one of these cards for Linux testing given they'll be of much more interest to Linux gamers than the much pricier RTX 2080 series. If you missed it from last week are the start of many RTX 2080 Ti Linux benchmarks.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
[email protected] Performance Is Looking Good On The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
NVIDIA Sends Out DRM Display Patches For Tegra's Xavier SoC
NVIDIA CUDA 10 Officially Released With Turing Support, nvJPEG, CUDA-Vulkan
Nouveau Developers Begin Reverse-Engineering NVIDIA Turing Driver Support
More Linux Tests & Driver Observations With The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
NVIDIA 410.57 Linux Beta Released With RTX 2080 Support, OptiX/Vulkan Ray-Tracing
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver