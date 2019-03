NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 March 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT. 8 Comments

One of the demos NVIDIA is showing off this week at their GPU Technology Conference is Quake II being path-traced using a Vulkan port of the game and adapted to handle VK_NV_ray_tracing functionality paired with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs.Q2VKPT is a path-traced version of Quake II started by a former NVIDIA intern and is rendered using Vulkan and does support Linux.

Here's a video of it in action:

More details at NVIDIA.com and the actual project site . There is a Windows binary available while Linux users at least for now will need to build it on their own.