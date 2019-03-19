NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 March 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT. 8 Comments
NVIDIA --
One of the demos NVIDIA is showing off this week at their GPU Technology Conference is Quake II being path-traced using a Vulkan port of the game and adapted to handle VK_NV_ray_tracing functionality paired with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs.

Q2VKPT is a path-traced version of Quake II started by a former NVIDIA intern and is rendered using Vulkan and does support Linux.


Here's a video of it in action:


More details at NVIDIA.com and the actual project site. There is a Windows binary available while Linux users at least for now will need to build it on their own.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 418.49.04 Linux Driver Brings Host Query Reset & YCbCr Image Arrays
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Launches - Linux Benchmarks Coming
NVIDIA Confirms It's Acquiring Mellanox
NVIDIA Kepler Mainline Driver Support Nears Retirement, Starting With Notebook GPUs
NVIDIA Linux 418.42.02 Driver Fixes Vulkan Compiler Crash
NVIDIA Has Been Working On A New Fortran "f18" Compiler It Wants To Contribute To LLVM
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5