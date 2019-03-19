NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing

One of the demos NVIDIA is showing off this week at their GPU Technology Conference is Quake II being path-traced using a Vulkan port of the game and adapted to handle VK_NV_ray_tracing functionality paired with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs.
Q2VKPT is a path-traced version of Quake II started by a former NVIDIA intern and is rendered using Vulkan and does support Linux.
Here's a video of it in action:
More details at NVIDIA.com and the actual project site. There is a Windows binary available while Linux users at least for now will need to build it on their own.
8 Comments