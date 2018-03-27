NVIDIA Rolls Out The Volta-Based Quadro GV100
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 27 March 2018 at 12:44 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA used their annual GTC conference for announcing their latest Volta-based GPU product, the Quadro GV100.

The Quadro GV100 graphics card provides 7.4 TFLOPS of double-precision compute power, 14.8 TFLOPS of single-precision compute, or an incredible 118.5 TFLOPS of compute power for deep learning thanks to its Tensor cores. The Quadro GV100 with its Volta GPU is backed by 32GB of HBM2 memory.

Two GV100 workstation graphics cards can be connected by NVLink2 for a combined 64GB of HBM2 memory, 236 TFLOPS Tensor cores and 10,240 CUDA cores.


More details on the NVIDIA Quadro GV100 via NVIDIA.com. Pricing information wasn't immediately available but will be a pretty penny with being a Quadro card with Volta GPU and 32GB of HBM2.
