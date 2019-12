Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 December 2019 at 07:46 AM EST. 1 Comment

NVIDIA's PhysX SDK physics implementation, which NVIDIA has been providing open-source code drops on , will soon see a 5.0 release.NVIDIA's PhysX 5.0 is bringing a unified constrained particle simulation framework, built-in Finite Element Model (FEM) support, improvements around liquid simulations, arbitrary mesh enhancements, and various other changes.

PhysX 5.0 is said to be coming in early 2020 but initial details on this next big update can be found via this NVIDIA blog post