Software releases are aplenty for GDC week and NVIDIA's latest release is their newest post-4.0 PhysX SDK.
NVIDIA released the open-source PhysX 4.0 SDK just before Christmas as part of the company re-approaching open-source for this widely used physics library. Now the latest available is PhysX 4.1 and the open-source code drop is out in tandem.
The NVIDIA PhysX SDK 4.1 release brings support for UWP on the WIndows side, a number of fixes throughout, new immediate mode APIs around the ridid body physics support, experimental GPU acceleration for reduced-coordinates articulations with TGS solver, and a variety of other low-level changes.
The latest PhysX 4.1 open-source code is available from GitHub.
1 Comment