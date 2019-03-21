Open-Source NVIDIA PhysX 4.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 21 March 2019 at 03:10 PM EDT.
NVIDIA --
Software releases are aplenty for GDC week and NVIDIA's latest release is their newest post-4.0 PhysX SDK.

NVIDIA released the open-source PhysX 4.0 SDK just before Christmas as part of the company re-approaching open-source for this widely used physics library. Now the latest available is PhysX 4.1 and the open-source code drop is out in tandem.

The NVIDIA PhysX SDK 4.1 release brings support for UWP on the WIndows side, a number of fixes throughout, new immediate mode APIs around the ridid body physics support, experimental GPU acceleration for reduced-coordinates articulations with TGS solver, and a variety of other low-level changes.

The latest PhysX 4.1 open-source code is available from GitHub.
