Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 26 February 2022 at 07:43 AM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA's Orin SoC with twelve Cortex-A78AE CPU cores and Ampere graphics should be quite a strong offering when it's more broadly available later this year. This "Tegra234" SoC has been seeing work on enabling it with the mainline Linux kernel and the latest fruit of that work is a new HDA audio driver set for introduction with Linux 5.18.

Queued this week into the sound subsystem's for-next branch were the few patches adding NVIDIA Tegra234 HDA driver support. This HDA driver support for the Tegra234 / Orin SoC was contributed by NVIDIA engineers.


NVIDIA Orin


The Orin / Tegra234 support builds upon the existing Tegra HDA Linux driver while new with this chip is now supporting DisplayPort MST functionality. The chip's HDA block is making use of an Azalia controller.

This HDA support builds upon all of the DeviceTree bindings added so far for this SoC, Jetson AGX Developer Kit origin support, and a variety of other support changes/additions.
