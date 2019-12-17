NVIDIA Announces DRIVE AGX Orin With New SoC Built On Next-Gen GPU + Arm Hercules Cores

NVIDIA announced the new DRIVE AGX Orin last night as their software-defined platform for robots and vehicles. Besides the DRIVE AGX itself, making it very notable is the use of their new Tegra "Orin" SoC.
The Orin SoC is described as "NVIDIA’s next-generation GPU architecture and Arm Hercules CPU cores, as well as new deep learning and computer vision accelerators." NVIDIA says Orin is nearly seven times faster than the Xavier SoC, per this press release.
Unfortunately NVIDIA didn't reveal much on the Turing-successor at this time for the "next-gen GPU." The Arm Hercules cores previously disclosed are optimized for 5nm and 7nm nodes and based on the A76 microarchitecture.
This post goes on to note 200 TOPS for Orin, software compatibility with Xavier, and DRIVE AGX Orin will begin appearing in production vehicles in 2022.
Hopefully in 2020 we see a new NVIDIA Jetson Orin board as it should be fun for benchmarking.
