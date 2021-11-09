NVIDIA Introduces OptiX 7.4 With Better Performance

NVIDIA used their GTC event today to announce OptiX 7.4 as the latest version of their ray-tracing engine/framework for use with their GPUs.
NVIDIA OptiX 7.4 brings faster performance including better compile times by supporting the parallel compilation of OptiXModule objects with multiple functions. OptiX 7.4 performance improvements come in part by this release quadrupling the ray payload size from 8 to 32 registers. There are also other optimizations as well as new denoiser features with OptiX 7.4.
More details on OptiX 7.4 for those interested can be found via developer.nvidia.com.
