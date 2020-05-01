NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design

While waiting to see what NVIDIA will be doing on the open-source driver front that has been pushed back, NVIDIA made a surprise open-source announcement today.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NVIDIA has announced a new open-source ventilator design currently awaiting emergency use authorization from the US FDA.
NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally devised this open-source ventilator that can be built in a matter of minutes and costs around $400 USD with off-the-shelf parts. Dally's ventilator design is primarily based around a proportional solenoid valve and a micro-controller.
More details on this open-source hardware at NVIDIA via the company's blog. The design details were published at op-vent.stanford.edu.
10 Comments