NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 1 May 2020 at 09:28 AM EDT. 10 Comments
NVIDIA --
While waiting to see what NVIDIA will be doing on the open-source driver front that has been pushed back, NVIDIA made a surprise open-source announcement today.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NVIDIA has announced a new open-source ventilator design currently awaiting emergency use authorization from the US FDA.


NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally devised this open-source ventilator that can be built in a matter of minutes and costs around $400 USD with off-the-shelf parts. Dally's ventilator design is primarily based around a proportional solenoid valve and a micro-controller.

More details on this open-source hardware at NVIDIA via the company's blog. The design details were published at op-vent.stanford.edu.
10 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 440.66.11 Linux Driver Fixes Annoying Bugs With PRIME Sync
NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project
NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux Brings More Fixes
NVIDIA 440.82 Linux Driver Brings DOOM Eternal Performance Fix, Linux 5.6 Compatibility
LLVM 11 Flips On NVIDIA CUDA Offloading From 64-Bit ARM
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.2 Adds Vulkan GPU Trace Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support