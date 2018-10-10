NVIDIA Announces "RAPIDS" Open-Source Data Analytics / Machine Learning Platform
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 October 2018 at 06:27 AM EDT. 9 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has announced RAPIDS as their latest open-source project.

NVIDIA RAPIDS is an open-source data analytics and machine learning platform. RAPIDS is intended as an end-to-end solution for data science training pipelines on graphics processors. NVIDIA announced RAPIDS from their GTC Europe 2018 conference happening this week in Munich.

NVIDIA claims that RAPIDS can allow for machine learning training at up to 50x and is built atop CUDA for GPU acceleration. The libraries are written in Python. RAPIDS is built atop the Apache Arrow project.


RAPIDS, courtesy NVIDIA. While they may not be into open-source desktop GPU drivers, they continue to show they are interested in open-source data science.


Still digging through the announcement that just went live, but for those interested can head on over to RAPIDS.ai. The code is being uploaded to GitHub.
