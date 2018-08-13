NVIDIA Announces Open-Source MDL SDK
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 August 2018 at 12:12 AM EDT. 4 Comments
NVIDIA --
In addition to announcing the Turing-based Quadro RTX GPUs with GDDR6 memory, NVIDIA used SIGGRAPH 2018 to announce their open-sourcing of the MDL SDK.

The MDL SDK is the Material Definition Language and is a programming language for defining physically-based materials for rendering, The MDL code can then be converted into GLSL, NVIDIA PTX, x86 instructions, or LLVM IR for making these assets more portable.
MDL software — a set of tools that integrate the precise look and feel of real-world materials into rendering applications — has long been supported by developers. It gives end-users the freedom to share physically based materials and lights between supporting applications.

For example, an MDL material — such as a specific piece of carpeting, upholstery or clothing — created in Allegorithmic Substance Designer can be saved to a library and then used in any other supporting application, like Adobe Dimension CC.

Users can build a library of these materials once and be confident they’ll maintain their appearance as they move between applications in a workflow. It’s an easy way to save significant time and effort — for both users and application developers.

"Security, customizability, flexibility and cost are a few of the benefits of open-source software for developers," NVIDIA proclaimed while open-sourcing the MDL SDK.

The MDL SDK is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS and includes sample codes that can run on the CPU or GPU.

More details on this Material Definition Language SDK as open-source can be found via developer.nvidia.com.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Announces Turing-Based Quadro RTX GPUs As The "World's First Ray-Tracing GPU"
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Update Brings Hang Fixes, Device Diagnostic Checkpoints
NVIDIA 396.51 Linux Graphics Driver Released
NVIDIA 396.45 Linux Driver Fixes Vulkan Direct-To-Display & Multi-Threaded EGL Apps
NVIDIA 390.77 Linux Driver Brings Updated Kernel Support, Fixes
NVIDIA 396.24.10 Linux Driver Brings Vulkan 8-Bit / Renderpass2 / Conditional Render
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
Microsoft Still Working To Squeeze More I/O Performance Out Of WSL / Bash For Windows