NVIDIA's Director of Software Development Talks Up Open-Source

Not related to any open-source driver work/announcement but rather open-source at large within the graphics giant, Dirk presented at the Academy Software Foundation's Open-Source Day about the areas they are engaged in with open-source. Dirk joined NVIDIA earlier this year as their Direct of Software Development after serving the prior two decades at Pixar.
Among the areas where NVIDIA is currently engaged in for open-source are RAPIDS, DALI, a TensorRT back-end for ONNX, their DIGITS deep learning GPU training system, the NVDLA deep learning inference accelerator, the FLANG Fortran compiler, and more. There is the NVIDIA Developer Open-Source page outlining all of their current open-source projects.
For those interested in NVIDIA's current open-source engagements, Dirk's presentation is embedded below.