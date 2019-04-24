NVIDIA Adds Vulkan Support To Nsight Systems

Nsight Systems, NVIDIA's proprietary cross-platform tool providing a timeline view of system resource analysis and other metrics while running GPU compute/graphics workloads, now can handle the Vulkan API.
NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2019.3 introduces Vulkan support for Windows and Linux for this performance analysis tool. This allows for developers to better inspect GPU workloads, understand how a process thread is utilized on each CPU core, understand the command buffer creation, swap chain behavior, queues, and other characteristics in debugging issues and optimizing the performance of your game or GPU application.
Interested developers wanting to learn more about Nsight Systems' support for Vulkan can do so via this NVIDIA developer blog post.
Those wanting to learn more about this free but proprietary tool itself can do so from the Nsight software page.
