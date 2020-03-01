NVIDIA on Friday released Nsight Graphics 2020.3 as the newest version of their proprietary tool for profiling and debugging Direct3D / Vulkan / OpenGL / OpenVR software.
One of the big changes with Nsight Graphics 2020.3 is now supporting the VK_KHR_ray_tracing extension, the official Vulkan ray-tracing extension compared to the prior NVIDIA-specific vendor extension. Nsight Graphics can now capture and profile VK_KHR_ray_tracing using software and export it to a C++ capture.
Nsight Graphics 2020.3 also adds a CLI tool for report generation, visualization improvements, C++ capture build times for large captures is much lower, and a variety of other improvements.
More details on Nsight Graphics 2020.3 over on NVIDIA Developer News.
Add A Comment