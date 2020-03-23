NVIDIA has released a new feature update to their Nsight Graphics standalone developer tool for debugging and profiling applications/games built atop a variety of 3D APIs.
Most notable to Nsight Graphics 2020.2 is that Vulkan can be be profiled using Nsight's GPU Trace. This Vulkan-based tracing provides metrics on command buffer timings, barriers, synchronization markets, and other metrics. For a year now there has been Nsight Graphics with Vulkan support albeit not the GPU Trace functionality until now.
Nsight Graphics 2020.2 also adds a new "advanced mode" and support for more Vulkan extensions in general. More details on Nsight Graphics 2020.2 via developer.nvidia.com.
