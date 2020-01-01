Nsight Graphics 2020.1 Released With Profiling For Vulkan+OpenGL Interop
24 January 2020
NVIDIA on Thursday introduced Nsight Graphics 2020.1 that to its profiling support can now handle OpenGL + Vulkan interoperability for games/applications making use of both APIs. While not many game engines / apps are yet using the likes of OpenGL 4.6 ARB_gl_spirv, Nsight is ready.

Beyond profiling support for Vulkan+OpenGL interop, there are other profiling improvements, the Nsight Aftermath SDK is added for generating GPU mini-dumps with DirectX 12 software, and support for new Vulkan extensions. On the Vulkan side is now shader clock support, SPIR-V 1.4, and shader subgroup extended types.


NVIDIA also introduced Nsight Systems 2020.1 that now adds CLI support for IBM POWER9, support for recording multiple sessions simultaneously, and other work.

More details on Nsight Graphics 2020.1 and Nsight Systems 2020.1.
