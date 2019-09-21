NVIDIA's Nsight Graphics 2019.5 Released With Better Vulkan Coverage
Written by Michael Larabel on 21 September 2019
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA this week released Nsight Graphics 2019.5 as the newest feature update to their proprietary developer tool for graphics profiling and debugging across multiple APIs.

The Nsight Graphics 2019.5 release brings support for more than a dozen new Vulkan extensions, a variety of user-interface improvements, compatibility enhancements, and better syntax highlighting.

For those interested in Nsight for better graphics debugging/profiling on Linux and other platforms can learn more about this update via developer.nvidia.com.
