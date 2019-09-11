NVIDIA's Latest Open-Source Project Is Their NVDLA Deep Learning Compiler
Two years ago NVIDIA announced the NVDLA as an open-source hardware project with this "NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator" to be a free and open architecture for inference accelerators. NVIDIA has now expanded the open-source software ecosystem around NVDLA.

It has taken NVIDIA until recently to open-source their inference compiler for the "open" NVDLA hardware. The NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator compiler is now open-source and designed to maximize the performance and efficiency of deep learning inference on the hardware.

NVIDIA has a blog post out today in announcing the NVDLA compiler as open-source. The compiler code is under this GitHub repository and under a BSD 3-Clause license. The NVDLA hardware sources in the form of the RTL and other models remains open here though hasn't seen any revisions since April 2018.
