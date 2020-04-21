NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project

NVIDIA has announced MONAI as their newest open-source initiative.
MONAI is an open-source AI project developed jointly with King's College London and is intended to help facilitate healthcare research.
MONAI builds off NVIDIA Clara medical imaging technology, DLTK, DeepNeuro, PyTorch, and other software components while being domain-optimized for healthcare data.
MONAI is available via GitHub.
Learn more via NVIDIA's announcement and the new project site at MONAI.io.
No, this isn't the open-source effort NVIDIA previously alluded to that was going to be announced at GTC... Stay tuned.
9 Comments