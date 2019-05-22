NVIDIA today released the 418.52.07 Linux driver as an updated build intended for Vulkan developers with it introducing support for two more extensions.
Today's NVIDIA 418.52.07 Linux driver simply adds in the following two extensions with no other changes to note:
VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout - Enables tighter array and struct packing for uniform buffers.
VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage - Allows for separate usage flags for images' stencil aspect.
This latest NVIDIA Linux driver is available for download at developer.nvidia.com.
