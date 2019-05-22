NVIDIA 418.52.07 Linux Driver Wires In Two More Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 May 2019 at 05:54 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA today released the 418.52.07 Linux driver as an updated build intended for Vulkan developers with it introducing support for two more extensions.

Today's NVIDIA 418.52.07 Linux driver simply adds in the following two extensions with no other changes to note:

VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout - Enables tighter array and struct packing for uniform buffers.

VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage - Allows for separate usage flags for images' stencil aspect.

This latest NVIDIA Linux driver is available for download at developer.nvidia.com.
