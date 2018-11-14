NVIDIA Working On An EGLStreams Back-End For KDE On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 November 2018 at 07:45 AM EST. 9 Comments
KDE --
With no recent activity on the NVIDIA-led Unix device memory allocation work that all developer communities could get behind to supersede GBM and EGLStreams for use by Wayland compositors, NVIDIA is working on an EGLStreams back-end for KDE's KWin compositor.

Similar to the work done on an EGLStreams back-end for GNOME and other EGLStreams work by the smaller Wayland compositors, a NVIDIA engineer is now officially working on an EGLStreams back-end for KWin so that the NVIDIA proprietary driver would play well with KDE on Wayland. Up to now KWin has only supported the Mesa GBM interfaces. KDE developers have said they wouldn't invest in developing an EGLStreams back-end, but that they wouldn't be opposed if say NVIDIA would contribute and maintain the code -- that's what is happening now.


Erik Kurzinger is a member of the NVIDIA Linux graphics team and he is working on KWin Wayland compositor support with EGLDevice, EGLOutput, and EGLStream extensions. This will work alongside the current GBM code so that all existing KDE Wayland users are not affected while now also allowing the NVIDIA proprietary driver users to enjoy the maturing KDE Wayland experience.

NVIDIA has initial proof-of-concept code working and they intend to publish the initial KWin patches soon. They relied this initial work on the KWin mailing list. KWin developers so far have volleyed questions about possible multi-GPU support, whether NVIDIA is still working on a cross-vendor solution, if NVIDIA will be maintaining the EGLStreams code, testing coverage, etc. We'll see where this heads in the days/weeks to come.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDevelop 5.3 Released With Better C++, Python & PHP Support
KDE Plasma Now Supports WireGuard, Alt-Tab Switching Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.52 Released With KWayland Virtual Desktop Protocol, Spins Down Drives
KDE Connect 1.10 Released To Improve The Android Device Integration
KDE Developers Had A Busy Week With Revising Icons, Discover & KWin Work
KDE Will Now Set Scale Factor For GTK Apps, Plasma Gets Other Scaling & UI Polishing Too
Popular News This Week
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo