NVIDIA Launches Jetson Xavier NX As 70x45mm 10~15 Watt "AI Supercomputer"

NVIDIA announced today the newest member of the Jetson family: the Xavier NX as "the world's smallest supercomputer" coming in at smaller than the size of a credit/debit card. This mini supercomputer can deliver 21 TOPS for modern AI workloads while consuming less than 10 Watts or optionally a higher-performance 15 Watt mode.The Jetson Xavier NX is powered by a low-power version of the Tegra Xavier SoC. The Jetson Xavier NX offers six NVIDIA Carmel ARMv8.2 cores, a 384-core Volta GPU with 48 Tensor cores, dual NVDLA engines, 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, 16GB eMMC, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, and other functionality all off a 70x45 mm PCB and running off a +5V line.

The Jetson Xavier NX is backed by the same JetPack software and Jetson software as NVIDIA's entire board line-up. More details on the new Jetson Xavier NX via the NVIDIA developer blog