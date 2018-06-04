NVIDIA Jetson Xavier Announced: Shipping This Summer With Volta GPU, 8 x ARM64 CPUs
NVIDIA has used Computex 2018 for launching their latest Jetson developer platform. Over the Jetson TX2, the Jetson Xavier is a big upgrade but is also costing more money.

The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier is their latest platform and is focused on robotics and will include their Isaac robotics software. The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier platform is built around eight 64-bit ARM CPU cores, dual NVDLA deep learning accelerators, a Volta Tensor Core GPU, and image/vision/video processors.


The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier is shipping this August with a price tag of $1,299 USD. More details via today's announcement.

Hopefully we'll have the Jetson Xavier in our lab later this summer for some interesting Linux benchmarking.
