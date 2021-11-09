NVIDIA Announces Jetson AGX Orin With Ampere GPU + 12 x Arm Cortex-A78AE

NVIDIA used their virtual GTC event to announce Jetson AGX Orin as the latest addition to their Jetson family. With Jetson AGX Orin they are advertising it as "the world's smallest, most powerful and energy-efficient AI supercomputer" for small form factor and low-power environments like robotics and edge computing applications.Jetson AGX Orin is pin compatible and same form factor as the prior generation Jetson AGX Xavier but offers 200 INT8 TOPS potential. Jetson AGX Orin's SoC is comprised of a NVIDIA Ampere GPU with twelve Arm Cortex-A78AE processor cores.

Packing in 12 x Arm A78 cores with Ampere graphics in the palm of your hand is quite impressive. Power consumption is 15~50 Watts. The board also has 32GB of LPDDR5 memory.Jetson AGX Orin continues to build off the successes of NVIDIA's JetPack, CUDA-X, and other proven software components. Jetson AGX Orin will be available starting in Q1'2022. Overall the AGX Orin looks like a nice addition to the Jetson family and look forward to hopefully benchmarking it early next year.