NVIDIA Developers Express Interest In Helping Out libc++/libstdc++ Parallel Algorithms
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 21 October 2018 at 02:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA developers have expressed interest in helping the open-source GCC libstdc++ and LLVM Clang libc++ standard libraries in bringing up support for the standardized parallel algorithms.

C++17 brings parallelized versions for some of the algorithms exposed by the C++ standard library, but sadly GCC's libstdc++ and LLVM's libc++ do not yet support these parallel algorithms while the rest of their C++17 support is in great shape. Going back over a year Intel has been interested in contributing parallel support code to these C++ standard libraries that could be shared by both projects. The Intel path builds in abstractions for supporting different underlying thread/parallelism APIs.

Intel's Parallel STL code continues to be maintained and for their purposes are building off their own Threading Building Blocks (TBB) implementation.

AMD / HSA Foundation meanwhile has been working on their own libstdc++ parallel STL offloading code suited for the Heterogeneous System Architecture.

This week with the LLVM Developers' Meeting the past few days in San Jose, there's been interest from NVIDIA in helping out on these parallel algorithms implementation. The mailing list post comes from a member of NVIDIA's CUDA C++ team.

NVIDIA developers haven't pushed any code yet, but great to see more industry pressure on getting this parallel STL code into place for rounding out the C++17 functionality by these leading open-source compilers. We'll see if this support can be managed by the LLVM Clang 8.0 release in early 2019.

Those interested in the C++17 parallel STL features can learn more at software.intel.com.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

