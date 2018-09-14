NVIDIA Publishes An In-Depth Look At Turing
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 September 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
Next week is when the GeForce RTX 2080 "Turing" graphics cards will begin to ship while today is when NVIDIA lifted the embargo on "unboxing" videos/pictures and talking more about this new GPU microarchitecture.

NVIDIA has posted their own in-depth Turing architecture look. Go check it out if you want to learn more about Turing's quite fascinating design and improvements over particularly the GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" series.

Unfortunately no unboxing/reports on our end today... NVIDIA still appears to be not too interested in Linux gamers for the GeForce RTX 2080 series. While they have sent out hardware for many of the past launches, for Turing I am having a difficult time even getting them to respond to my inquiries. I am told by at least one NVIDIA'ian though that there will be Linux drivers in time for launch-day... We'll see.

I do have a pre-order on a GeForce RTX 2080 in order to provide Linux benchmarks in case NVIDIA fails (as NVIDIA AIB partners traditionally have been against Linux testing as well, to not imply their brand officially provides Linux customer support). If you appreciate all of my daily Linux benchmarking and want to see how Turing really performs on Linux, consider joining Phoronix Premium or making a PayPal tip. From a few days ago you can also see my current look at the AMD Radeon / NVIDIA GeForce Linux performance with all current generation gaming cards on their newest Linux driver releases, including performance-per-Watt metrics.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Rolls Out Tesla T4 GPUs, DRIVE AGX Xavier & Clara Platform
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With New Extensions (v396.54.05)
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux
NVIDIA 396.54.02 Vulkan Beta Driver Brings Some Fixes For DXVK
Popular News This Week
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
AMD Finally Rolls Out New Linux Patches For Adaptive-Sync / VRR (FreeSync)
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling