NVIDIA Publishes An In-Depth Look At Turing

Next week is when the GeForce RTX 2080 "Turing" graphics cards will begin to ship while today is when NVIDIA lifted the embargo on "unboxing" videos/pictures and talking more about this new GPU microarchitecture.
NVIDIA has posted their own in-depth Turing architecture look. Go check it out if you want to learn more about Turing's quite fascinating design and improvements over particularly the GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" series.
Unfortunately no unboxing/reports on our end today... NVIDIA still appears to be not too interested in Linux gamers for the GeForce RTX 2080 series. While they have sent out hardware for many of the past launches, for Turing I am having a difficult time even getting them to respond to my inquiries. I am told by at least one NVIDIA'ian though that there will be Linux drivers in time for launch-day... We'll see.
I do have a pre-order on a GeForce RTX 2080 in order to provide Linux benchmarks in case NVIDIA fails (as NVIDIA AIB partners traditionally have been against Linux testing as well, to not imply their brand officially provides Linux customer support). If you appreciate all of my daily Linux benchmarking and want to see how Turing really performs on Linux, consider joining Phoronix Premium or making a PayPal tip. From a few days ago you can also see my current look at the AMD Radeon / NVIDIA GeForce Linux performance with all current generation gaming cards on their newest Linux driver releases, including performance-per-Watt metrics.
