NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 15 February 2022 at 02:11 PM EST. 2 Comments
Back in November NVIDIA announced their open-source Image Scaling SDK with cross-platform GPU support to better position their DLSS technology given the ground that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) has been gaining. The Image Scaling SDK is complementary to DLSS but still requires integration on the behalf of the game/engine developer. Today marks a new update to the NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK.

Shortly after the November announced NVIDIA published their v1.0 release on GitHub for this MIT-licensed SDK. Today marks NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2 becoming available.


NVIDIA sums up this SDK as, "The NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK provides a single spatial scaling and sharpening algorithm for cross-platform support. The scaling algorithm uses a 6-tap scaling filter combined with 4 directional scaling and adaptive sharpening filters, which creates nice smooth images and sharp edges. In addition, the SDK provides a state-of-the-art adaptive directional sharpening algorithm for use in applications where no scaling is required."

The NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2 release brings multiple performance optimizations, including increased detection ratio by a factor of two and various other improvements. NVIDIA Image Scaling 1.0.2 also fixes host and compute shader compiler warnings and adjusts the sharpness minimum value and normalization defaults.

Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2 release via GitHub.
2 Comments
