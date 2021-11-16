NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 November 2021 at 09:30 AM EST. 7 Comments
NVIDIA --
Along with introducing DLSS 2.3 today, NVIDIA is making public an open-source Image Scaling SDK with promised cross-platform GPU support.

NVIDIA is launching an Image Scaling SDK that is open-source and aims to better compete with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. On NVIDIA GPUs, the Image Scaling SDK supports making use of DLSS. But with this being open-source under the MIT license may end up working on Intel and AMD Radeon graphics via generic compute shaders.


This NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK support does require integration on the behalf of the game/engine developer. NVIDIA says it will use a "special scaling solution" for those running games without DLSS hardware support. With FidelityFX Super Resolution gaining adoption and Intel XeSS upscaling also coming out as open-source, the Image Scaling SDK is NVIDIA's response.

More details via today's NVIDIA DLSS November update. The Windows-oriented code is available via NVIDIAImageScaling on GitHub.
