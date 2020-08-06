NVIDIA Releases Their Previously Announced HPC SDK
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 6 August 2020 at 06:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Earlier this year at GTC Digital was the announcement of the NVIDIA High Performance Computing Software Development Kit while this week they have finally released this HPC SDK for developers at large.

The NVIDIA HPC SDK aims to make it easy to deploy HPC workloads not only on NVIDIA GPUs but also CPUs. The HPC SDK features LLVM-based C++ and Fortran compilers, including support for automatic GPU acceleration of C++17 code using parallel algorithms and Fortran intrinsics.

The NVIDIA HPC SDK also supports OpenMP and OpenACC, NVIDIA-optimized math libraries, NVSHMEM as their new shared memory library for multi-GPU and multi-node communication primitives, and other common libraries and development/debugging tools.

The NVIDIA HPC SDK can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com. The inaugural release is the NVIDIA HPC SDK Version 20.7 and is all Linux-focused with builds for x86_64, OpenPOWER, and AArch64.
