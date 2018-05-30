NVIDIA HGX-2 HPC/AI Server Platform Offers 16 x V100 GPUs, 2 PFLOPS of Tensor Cores
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 30 May 2018 at 05:36 AM EDT. 5 Comments
NVIDIA --
The HGX-2 is an impressive beast, but will cost an incredible amount too.

NVIDIA has introduced the HGX-2 as their newest and most advanced cloud server platform intended for HPC and API workloads. The HGX-2 offers an incredible sixteen V100 (Volta) GPUs connected via NVLink yielding 2 PetaFLOPS worth of tensor cores, 512GB of video memory, and 2,400GB/s of bisection bandwidth. This more than doubles the performance capabilities of the previous HGX-1 server platform.


NVIDIA claims that the HGX-2 can replace up to 300 CPU-only servers for some machine/deep learning scenarios. Those wanting to learn more about the NVIDIA HGX-2 can do so at NVIDIA.com.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 396.24.02 Linux Driver Brings New Vulkan Extensions
CUDA 9.2 Released With GEMM Improvements
NVIDIA 390.59 Linux Driver Brings New GPU Support, X.Org Server 1.20 Compatibility
NVIDIA 396.18.11 Linux Vulkan Driver Released With Fixes
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
NVIDIA 396.18.07 Vulkan Driver Continues Addressing Fallout From The New SPIR-V Compiler
Popular News This Week
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities