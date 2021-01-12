NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 3060 For $329 USD
As one step below the existing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, NVIDIA announced the RTX 3060 from the virtual CES event.

The GeForce RTX 3060 will retail starting out at $329 USD. This graphics card features 13 shader TFLOPs, 25 RT TFLOPs for ray-tracing, 101 tensor TFLOPs, and features 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. Resizable BAR is also supported with the RTX 3060.

The GeForce RTX 3060 will hit retail channels in late February.

More details on the GeForce RTX 3060 from NVIDIA.com.


NVIDIA also announced RTX 30 Ampere mobile GPUs today that will begin appearing in notebooks shortly.
