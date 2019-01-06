GeForce RTX 2060 Launches For Turing GPU At $349 USD, NVIDIA To Support Adaptive-Sync

NVIDIA used their CES keynote on Sunday night to announce the GeForce RTX 2060, their newest Turing graphics card priced at $349 USD.
The GeForce RTX 2060 Founder's Edition has 1920 shader cores, 1365MHz base frequency with 1680MHz boost frequency, 6GB of GDDR6 video memory, 30 RT cores, and requires one 8-pin PCIe power connector (160 Watt TDP).
The NVIDIA RTX 2060 will be available starting the 15th of January. NVIDIA already sent over a GeForce RTX 2060 so there will be Linux benchmarks of this card shortly.
NVIDIA will also begin supporting VESA Adaptive-Sync monitors in a future driver update. NVIDIA though will also continue supporting their G-SYNC technology.
More details on NVIDIA's CES 2019 efforts can be found via the NVIDIA blog.
