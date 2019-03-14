NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Launches - Linux Benchmarks Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 March 2019
NVIDIA has introduced its latest RTX-less, lower-tier Turing GPU... The GeForce GTX 1660 is now available starting at $219 USD.

The GeForce GTX 1660 comes several weeks after the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti debut as the first Turing GPU without any RTX/Tensor core functionality and commanding a price tag closer to $290~300 USD. The GeForce GTX 1660 non-Ti starts out at $219 USD and is a modified TU116 GPU with 1408 CUDA cores, 6GB of GDDR6 video memory, and 1530MHz base clock frequency with 1785MHz boost clock.

This $219+ 12nm FinFET graphics card has a 120 Watt TDP and requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

We were not sampled with a GTX 1660 in advance, but the Linux support is likely in order given our Linux successes with the GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2000 series... Well, with the official proprietary driver where as the open-source Nouveau Turing support is limited to mode-setting only at this time without any hardware acceleration.


I bought an ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 in stock this morning for $225 USD and so will have out the Linux benchmarks in the days ahead. (With that said, if you enjoy the content on Phoronix please don't use any ad-blocker or consider going premium to enjoy the site ad-free and multi-page articles - such as our large benchmarks and review - presented all on a single page.)

Stay tuned for the GeForce GTX 1660 Linux gaming benchmarks and compute tests in the days ahead.
