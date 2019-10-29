NVIDIA Announces GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER + GTX 1660 SUPER
After weeks of information leaking on these new ~$200 GTX SUPER graphics cards, NVIDIA today officially announced the GTX 1660 SUPER that is shipping today and the GTX 1650 SUPER that will hit store shelves in late November.

The NVIDIA GTX 1660 SUPER is being marketed as 1.5x faster than the GeForce GTX 1060 for popular Windows games. The GTX 1660 SUPER features 15 Gbps GDDR6 video memory and the Turing upgrade over Pascal provides a significant performance uplift. The GTX 1660 SUPER will begin shipping today starting at $229 USD.

The GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER meanwhile will launch 22 November and is said to be a "2x perf upgrade" compared to the GTX 1050. The GTX 1650 SUPER also features GDDR6 video memory and a Turing GPU. The GTX 1650 SUPER will presumably come in the $169~199 segment although not officially announced yet.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/1660 SUPER should already be working with the current NVIDIA 435 Linux driver and just lack the proper branding. Coming out this morning should be a new NVIDIA Linux driver update that "officially" adds the GTX 1660 SUPER support. Unfortunately NVIDIA didn't provide any GTX 1660 SUPER review sample in advance to us so no Linux benchmarks today but hopefully soon.

More details on these lower-cost GTX SUPER cards via NVIDIA.com.
