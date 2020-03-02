NVIDIA GTC Conference Turns Into Online Event Over Coronavirus Concerns

The latest setback from Coronavirus / COVID-19 concerns is NVIDIA's flagship GTC conference no longer happening in San Jose later this month.
While NVIDIA decided to cancel the in-person GPU Tech Conference, they are making GTC 2020 an online event. While refunding fees for those who bought tickets for GTC 2020, NVIDIA is now making it an online event including a livestream for Jensen Huang's keynote that had been schedule.
NVIDIA is working out the logistics for how GTC 2020 will function as an online-only event, but the material that was to be presented is expected to be online in the coming weeks.
NVIDIA just announced the GTC cancellation of the physical event via their blog.
Besides a lot of interesting technical talks on GPU computing, GTC 2020 will also include an update on NVIDIA's open-source work and plans to which we are very eager to hear more about any changes in their desktop GPU support.
