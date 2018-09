NVIDIA Rolls Out Tesla T4 GPUs, DRIVE AGX Xavier & Clara Platform

NVIDIA used their GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Japan that's happening this week to announce a slew of new offerings and technology advancements.Some of the highlights for GTC Japan 2018 include:- The Tesla T4 Tensor Core GPU. The Tesla T4 has 320 Turing Tensor Cores and 2,560 CUDA cores while packaged as a 75-Watt, small PCIe form factor card. The Tesla T4 is rated for 65 TFLOPS of peak FP16 performance and 130 TOPS for INT8 or 260 TOPS for INT4.- NVIDIA TensorRT 5 as their inference optimizer and software runtime now supports Turing Tensor Cores.- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier is their new autonomous driving development kit.- The NVIDIA "Clara" platform as a hardware/software offering to bring AI to medical instruments. Clara AGX is based on NVIDIA Xavier and NVIDIA Turing GPUs.More details on their GTC Japan 2018 announcements via the NVIDIA blog