NVIDIA Rolls Out Tesla T4 GPUs, DRIVE AGX Xavier & Clara Platform

NVIDIA used their GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Japan that's happening this week to announce a slew of new offerings and technology advancements.
Some of the highlights for GTC Japan 2018 include:
- The Tesla T4 Tensor Core GPU. The Tesla T4 has 320 Turing Tensor Cores and 2,560 CUDA cores while packaged as a 75-Watt, small PCIe form factor card. The Tesla T4 is rated for 65 TFLOPS of peak FP16 performance and 130 TOPS for INT8 or 260 TOPS for INT4.
- NVIDIA TensorRT 5 as their inference optimizer and software runtime now supports Turing Tensor Cores.
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier is their new autonomous driving development kit.
- The NVIDIA "Clara" platform as a hardware/software offering to bring AI to medical instruments. Clara AGX is based on NVIDIA Xavier and NVIDIA Turing GPUs.
More details on their GTC Japan 2018 announcements via the NVIDIA blog.
