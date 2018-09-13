NVIDIA Rolls Out Tesla T4 GPUs, DRIVE AGX Xavier & Clara Platform
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 13 September 2018 at 05:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA used their GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Japan that's happening this week to announce a slew of new offerings and technology advancements.

Some of the highlights for GTC Japan 2018 include:

- The Tesla T4 Tensor Core GPU. The Tesla T4 has 320 Turing Tensor Cores and 2,560 CUDA cores while packaged as a 75-Watt, small PCIe form factor card. The Tesla T4 is rated for 65 TFLOPS of peak FP16 performance and 130 TOPS for INT8 or 260 TOPS for INT4.

- NVIDIA TensorRT 5 as their inference optimizer and software runtime now supports Turing Tensor Cores.

- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier is their new autonomous driving development kit.

- The NVIDIA "Clara" platform as a hardware/software offering to bring AI to medical instruments. Clara AGX is based on NVIDIA Xavier and NVIDIA Turing GPUs.

More details on their GTC Japan 2018 announcements via the NVIDIA blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With New Extensions (v396.54.05)
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux
NVIDIA 396.54.02 Vulkan Beta Driver Brings Some Fixes For DXVK
NVIDIA 390.87 Linux Driver Backports That Important Performance Fix
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling