NVIDIA Prepares XWayland OpenGL/Vulkan Acceleration Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 7 January 2021 at 06:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA's Wayland support is finally coming together albeit long overdue with DMA-BUF passing support and now patches pending against XWayland for supporting OpenGL and Vulkan hardware acceleration with their proprietary driver.

Pending patches to the X.Org Server's XWayland code paired with a yet-to-be-released proprietary driver update finally allow for hardware accelerated rendering with XWayland.

The XWayland patches were sent in by NVIDIA driver developer Erik Kurzinger who has been involved with many of their Wayland affairs. As to the performance he noted, "Performance should be roughly on-par with native X11 based on the benchmarking I've done. There's still an annoying extra copy required for presentation of windowed applications, but the impact doesn't appear to be significant, and fll-screen applications won't have that issue (provided the compositor supports the required zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1 interface)."

The patches are currently out for review.

This work will hopefully land in time for the start of standalone XWayland releases separate from the xorg-server. Those should begin this spring in time for the Fedora 34 release as likely the first distribution shipping standalone XWayland packages.

With this and other NVIDIA proprietary driver work pending to improve the Wayland support, hopefully by Ubuntu 21.10 we see GNOME on Wayland by the default so that for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is also that shift away from X.Org.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Most Popular NVIDIA Linux News + Milestones Of 2020
NVIDIA CUDA 11.2 Released For Further Enhancing Its Proprietary Compute Stack
NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux Beta Driver Has Ray-Tracing, Many Other Changes
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
NVIDIA Releases Beta Driver With Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing Support
NVIDIA Is Working On Vulkan Support With RDMA Memory
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers