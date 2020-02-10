NVIDIA Format Modifiers Coming To Nouveau In Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 10 February 2020 at 07:35 PM EST. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
Now that the merge window is over for Linux 5.6, where the Nouveau open-source NVIDIA driver managed GeForce RTX 2000 "Turing" series accelerated support, a new feature addition landed Monday in the Nouveau kernel development tree for the next cycle.

The new code now in the Nouveau development tree is the NVIDIA Format Modifiers support. As explained in that earlier article, at the end of 2019 NVIDIA sent out a set of patches for supporting the NVIDIA format modifiers within atomic mode-setting blobs. In turn there are Mesa patches for exposing these format modifiers with the EGL EXT_transition_format_modifier support. The Mesa-side patches have yet to land but presumably will around the time the DRM format modifiers support is mainline in the Linux kernel.

Making use of the format modifier support can allow for improved performance when using compressed layouts and better handling of different supported surfaces.

That work across several patches was merged for what should be in Linux 5.7, unless it's like one of the times where Nouveau has been too tardy in submitting new feature code to DRM-Next, in which case it would then be delayed to Linux 5.8 later in the year. Here's to hoping Nouveau will have some more Linux 5.7 feature work to report on in the weeks ahead.
Add A Comment
Related News
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
There Is Finally Open-Source Accelerated NVIDIA Turing Graphics Support
NVIDIA Sent Out Some Fresh Nouveau Patches Just Before Christmas
The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Will End Out 2019 In Poor Shape Still For Newer GPUs
Nouveau Finally Lands SPIR-V Support As Part Of OpenCL Push
NVIDIA Bringing Up Open-Source Volta GPU Support For Their Xavier SoC
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner