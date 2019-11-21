While the official NVIDIA Linux driver has worked well with DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) setups for years now for driving large displays, audio hasn't worked under Linux for NVIDIA's driver in this combination. But with the upcoming Linux 5.5 cycle that will be addressed.
NVIDIA has submitted the ALSA patches for allowing their hardware to work with DP-MST audio in the hardware/driver configuration. NVIDIA had to plumb in the DP-MST jack support, support for non-acomp codecs, and then lastly add the support to the HDA HDMI audio driver.
Audio over DP-MST is supported with NVIDIA Kepler GK104 GPUs and newer.
This NVIDIA DP MST audio support is queued in the sound subsystem's "-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.5 merge window opening next week.
The sound updates for Linux 5.5 are also bringing Cometlake-S PCI IDs, a headset/mic port fix for Xiami laptops, an HDMI audio fix for Intel Tiger Lake, and various other fixes.
