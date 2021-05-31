AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution, NVIDIA Announces DLSS For Steam Play
At AMD's Computex Taipei 2021 keynote they announced FidelityFX Super Resolution as coming later this month as their own open-source alternative to NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling for image upscaling while gaming. While we are waiting to see how the Linux support for FidelityFX Super Resolution will play out, NVIDIA is already trying to one up them by announcing DLSS for Steam Play.

NVIDIA announced that through cooperation with Valve and the "Linux gaming community" they are working to enable DLSS-supported titles under Linux. This work will allow NVIDIA's AI/RTX cores to be used under Steam Play (Proton) for supported titles to further enhance the Linux gaming experience.

They hope to have Vulkan-based DLSS Windows game titles that work with Steam Play beginning to use NVIDIA's proprietary image upscaling technology later this month. However, for the more common DirectX titles with DLSS they don't expect to have that support ironed out until the autumn.


Through DXVK-NVAPI and associated plumbing they are working to enable this DLSS support. The Steam Play / Proton DLSS support will also require NVIDIA's upcoming big 470 series driver release.

From Computex, NVIDIA also announced the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. More details on their Linux performance once those separate embargoes expire.
