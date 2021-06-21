NVIDIA Releasing DLSS Support For Vulkan API Games On Linux Tomorrow
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 21 June 2021 at 01:10 PM EDT.
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA announced earlier this month that they would be bringing DLSS to Linux / Steam Play and tomorrow they will be introducing that initial driver support.

There aren't yet any Linux native games making use of DLSS but this support is focused on Steam Play (Proton) for Windows DLSS-enabled games to also benefit from that upscaling technology under Linux.

Tomorrow NVIDIA will provide their initial Linux driver for supporting DLSS on Linux with Vulkan API games. It won't be until autumn that all the pieces are in place for allowing Direct3D-based DLSS games to make use of the functionality with DXVK/VKD3D-Proton under Steam Play.

NVIDIA wrote today, "NVIDIA DLSS support for Vulkan API games will be available from June 22nd on Proton, enabling Linux gamers to use the dedicated AI Tensor Cores of their GeForce RTX GPUs to accelerate frame rates in DOOM Eternal, No Man’s Sky, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Support for DLSS-enhanced DirectX titles running via Proton will arrive this Fall."

NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) has been popular among Windows gamers as a temporal image upscaling technique leveraging AI and accelerated using the tensor cores with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. It will be fun to see how well it works in Steam Play.

It will also be interesting to see if tomorrow marks NVIDIA's 470 series Linux driver beta with this DLSS support. The NVIDIA 470 driver series is also expected to bring much better Wayland support and an assortment of other big improvements.... Stay tuned.
