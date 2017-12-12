AMD isn't the only one busy with GPU software updates today but NVIDIA has issued CUDA 9.1 as their first feature update to the CUDA 9 compute platform.
CUDA 9.1 development focused on delivering new algorithms and performance optimizations centered around AI and HPC. Also, optimizations are ensuring a great and performant experience on their very latest Volta GPUs.
CUDA 9.1 introduces new functions in the NVIDIA Performance Primitives, new APIs in cuBLAS for Volta Tensor cores, more efficient solving of large 2D and 3D FFT problems on multi-GPUs systems, and optimizations yielding kernel launch times of up to twelve times faster. CUDA 9.1 also has new compiler optimizations, developer tooling updates, and various bug fixes.
CUDA 9.1 can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
