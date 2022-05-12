NVIDIA CUDA 11.7 Brings Lazy Loading, Open GPU Kernel Driver Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 12 May 2022 at 05:16 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
Released on Wednesday alongside the R515 NVIDIA Linux driver beta and the open-source NVIDIA GPU kernel driver announcement was the launch of CUDA 11.7.

NVIDIA CUDA 11.7 Toolkit is now available as the latest feature update to NVIDIA's proprietary compute stack. CUDA 11.7 brings compatibility support for the new NVIDIA Open GPU Kernel Modules and another significant highlight is the lazy loading support.

- Support for using the NVIDIA Open GPU Kernel Modules with CUDA 11.7 and the R515 beta driver.

- Lazy loading of compute kernels for possible "significant" device-side memory savings by deferring from loading at the beginning of a program to instead when the compute kernel is first called. The "CUDA_MODULE_LOADING=LAZY" environment variable controls this CUDA module lazy loading behavior.

- NVCC host compiler support for Clang 13.

- Various new features to Nsight Compute, CUPTI, NVPROF / Visual Profiler, and other CUDA Developer Tools.

- All color formats are now supported for Vulkan-CUDA interop support on Android and Tegra's L4T.

- Deprecating 32-bit compilation by NVCC for all GPUs.

- CentOS Linux 8 has also been removed from the CUDA Toolkit and replaced by Rocky Linux 8 support given the upstream CentOS 8 EOL.

More details on CUDA 11.7 via the release notes and CUDA 11.7 Windows/Linux downloads via developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 510.68.02 Released As A Minor Bug Fix Update
NVIDIA Working On VFIO Power Management Improvements For Linux
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland
NVIDIA To Focus On LLVM Upstream For Further Fortran/Flang Development
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
NVIDIA Publishes Signed Ampere Firmware To Finally Allow Accelerated Open-Source Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
Systemd 251-rc2 Released With More Features