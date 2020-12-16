NVIDIA CUDA 11.2 Released For Further Enhancing Its Proprietary Compute Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 December 2020 at 03:46 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
In addition to the NVIDIA 460 series Linux beta driver being released this week, CUDA 11.2 has also made its debut for Windows and Linux.

There are the usual assortment of small to medium sized updates with the CUDA 11.2 compute stack update. Some of the CUDA 11.2 highlights include:

- Support for importing Direct3D 11/12 textures.

- The external semaphore interface can now work with the Vulkan Timeline Semaphores to import, wait, and signal on Vulkan Timeline Semaphores.

- Performance improvements for multi-GPU systems with the cuFFT library.

- New cudaMallocAsync() and cudaFreeAsync() calls for the stream ordered memory allocator that can provide significant performance improvements over the non-Async versions.

- Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3, Fedora 33, and Debian 10.6.

More details on the CUDA 11.2 changes can be found via the release notes. The proprietary, vendor-specific compute stack can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux Beta Driver Has Ray-Tracing, Many Other Changes
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
NVIDIA Releases Beta Driver With Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing Support
NVIDIA Is Working On Vulkan Support With RDMA Memory
NVIDIA 455.38 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3070 Support, AMD SME Compatibility
NVIDIA Ships Vulkan Driver Beta With Fragment Shading Rate Control
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects