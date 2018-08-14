NVIDIA CUDA 10 Adding nvJPEG, Turing Support

NVIDIA is capitalizing upon SIGGRAPH 2018 as now in addition to launching the Quadro RTX GPUs and open-sourcing the MDL SDK they have announced their work on CUDA 10.
CUDA 10 is being geared for release with many improvements over CUDA 9 for building GPU-accelerated applications with this proprietary API alternative to OpenCL.
Most notable to CUDA 10 is initial support for Turing GPUs, like the just-announced Quadro RTX series and the upcoming GeForce GTX "2000" series or whatever they end up being labeled.
CUDA 10 also has more of the never-ending optimization work on their libraries for delivering optimal performance, integrates nvJPEG support for faster JPEG image processing, CUDA Graphs, new interoperability features between CUDA and Vulkan/D3D12, and various new developer tools. The library performance tuning work for CUDA 10 specifically calls out stronger FFT performance, dense linear algebra routines, and mixed-precision GEMM performance.
More details on the forthcoming CUDA 10 via developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments