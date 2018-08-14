NVIDIA CUDA 10 Adding nvJPEG, Turing Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 August 2018 at 05:19 AM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA is capitalizing upon SIGGRAPH 2018 as now in addition to launching the Quadro RTX GPUs and open-sourcing the MDL SDK they have announced their work on CUDA 10.

CUDA 10 is being geared for release with many improvements over CUDA 9 for building GPU-accelerated applications with this proprietary API alternative to OpenCL.

Most notable to CUDA 10 is initial support for Turing GPUs, like the just-announced Quadro RTX series and the upcoming GeForce GTX "2000" series or whatever they end up being labeled.

CUDA 10 also has more of the never-ending optimization work on their libraries for delivering optimal performance, integrates nvJPEG support for faster JPEG image processing, CUDA Graphs, new interoperability features between CUDA and Vulkan/D3D12, and various new developer tools. The library performance tuning work for CUDA 10 specifically calls out stronger FFT performance, dense linear algebra routines, and mixed-precision GEMM performance.

More details on the forthcoming CUDA 10 via developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Announces Open-Source MDL SDK
NVIDIA Announces Turing-Based Quadro RTX GPUs As The "World's First Ray-Tracing GPU"
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Update Brings Hang Fixes, Device Diagnostic Checkpoints
NVIDIA 396.51 Linux Graphics Driver Released
NVIDIA 396.45 Linux Driver Fixes Vulkan Direct-To-Display & Multi-Threaded EGL Apps
NVIDIA 390.77 Linux Driver Brings Updated Kernel Support, Fixes
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
Microsoft Still Working To Squeeze More I/O Performance Out Of WSL / Bash For Windows