NVIDIA CUDA 10 Officially Released With Turing Support, nvJPEG, CUDA-Vulkan

Coinciding with the debut of the GeForce RTX 2080 series line-up is now the official release of CUDA 10.0.CUDA 10.0.130 is now official after being announced back at SIGGRAPH . This NVIDIA compute architecture update provides Turing GPU support and its Tensor Cores, NVSwitch Fabric support, nvJPEG as a new library for JPEG processing, various performance tuning for its expansive library set, a new async task-graph programming model, interoperability improvements with Vulkan and D3D12, and new developer tools.More details on CUDA 10 and download links via developer.nvidia.com . There are also the release notes with additional technical content. I'll be kicking off some OpenCL/CUDA benchmarking of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti later today on Ubuntu Linux.