NVIDIA CUDA 10 Officially Released With Turing Support, nvJPEG, CUDA-Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 September 2018 at 09:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Coinciding with the debut of the GeForce RTX 2080 series line-up is now the official release of CUDA 10.0.

CUDA 10.0.130 is now official after being announced back at SIGGRAPH. This NVIDIA compute architecture update provides Turing GPU support and its Tensor Cores, NVSwitch Fabric support, nvJPEG as a new library for JPEG processing, various performance tuning for its expansive library set, a new async task-graph programming model, interoperability improvements with Vulkan and D3D12, and new developer tools.

More details on CUDA 10 and download links via developer.nvidia.com. There are also the release notes with additional technical content. I'll be kicking off some OpenCL/CUDA benchmarking of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti later today on Ubuntu Linux.
