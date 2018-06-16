NVIDIA Contributes EGLStreams Improvements For GNOME's Mutter Wayland Support
GNOME's Mutter Wayland compositor support is among the few Wayland implementations offering support for EGLStreams so it can play along with the approach used by the NVIDIA proprietary driver as an alternative to the GBM API used by the open-source graphics drivers. One of the NVIDIA engineers has just furthered along Mutter's EGLStreams support.

Miguel Angel Vico Moya of NVIDIA has seen his latest patches land in Mutter for improving its EGLStreams back-end. The work that landed on Friday include improvements to the EGL configuration selection and other improvements around its resizing and sub-surface support.

These improvements stem from this one year old bug report for fixes to the Mutter EGLStreams handling.

These latest improvements and likely more EGLStreams work will be found in this September's release of GNOME 3.30.
